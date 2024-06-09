OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New $167,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 396,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

