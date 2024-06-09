OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $95,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $582,030.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,036.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $582,030.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,036.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,968 shares of company stock valued at $35,020,500. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $107.38. 830,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,479. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

