OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.7% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,085,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

