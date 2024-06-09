OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.73. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.97.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

