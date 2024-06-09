OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Target were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.
Target Stock Performance
Target stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.00. 3,110,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
