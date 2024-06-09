OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Target were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.00. 3,110,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.