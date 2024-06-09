OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys Shares of 1,553 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.22. 1,523,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,893. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

