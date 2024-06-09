OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires Shares of 543 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Danaher Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

