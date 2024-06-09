Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $192.00 at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.35.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $168.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average is $202.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

