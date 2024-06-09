Oasys (OAS) Price Hits $0.0631 on Major Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Oasys has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $140.39 million and approximately $955,634.93 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06368462 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,871,488.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

