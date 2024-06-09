Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $780.90 million and approximately $31.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.69 or 0.05323815 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00047223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

