Nixon Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nixon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 5.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

