Nixon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. NU makes up about 1.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 915,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 314,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NU by 1,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

NU stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,440,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,414,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

