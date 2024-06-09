Needham & Company LLC Boosts Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $125.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAMT. Bank of America increased their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Camtek stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. Camtek has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

