NEAR Protocol Price Tops $6.63 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.63 or 0.00009574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.19 billion and approximately $233.89 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,656,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,472,685 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,562,409 with 1,083,303,626 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.83458207 USD and is down -7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $509,922,206.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

