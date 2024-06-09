Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 194.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,713,844 shares of company stock worth $231,791,136. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARES stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $132.93. The stock had a trading volume of 967,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.