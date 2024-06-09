Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,814 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average is $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.41 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

