Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. The stock had a trading volume of 55,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $145.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58.

Insider Activity

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $90,436.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $41,236.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $90,436.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,605 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,472. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

