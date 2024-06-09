Natixis Investment Managers International Has $159,000 Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $58.97. 2,751,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,775. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

