Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLNT traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

