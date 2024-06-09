Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

CCEP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.43. 938,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

