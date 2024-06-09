MXC (MXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.31 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, MXC has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $76.68 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.01378752 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $11,465,223.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.