Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 242,573 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,573 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,149.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 39,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,279.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 124,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 246,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,069. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $202.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.