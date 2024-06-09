Muzinich & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,467 shares during the period. BlackRock TCP Capital makes up about 1.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,710.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 376,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.37. 395,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,365. The company has a market capitalization of $973.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 388.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

