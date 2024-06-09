Muzinich & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 733,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises 7.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.