Monero (XMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75.00 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $173.97 or 0.00251395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $75.00 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,201.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.22 or 0.00675156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00115023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00081477 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

