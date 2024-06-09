Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. 4,189,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,243. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

