Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,663 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 4.8% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. 4,189,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

