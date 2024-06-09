MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £192.44 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero bought 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £192.44 ($246.56).
MJ Gleeson Stock Down 0.2 %
GLE opened at GBX 565 ($7.24) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 344.50 ($4.41) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 522.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 497.88. The company has a market capitalization of £329.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,948.28 and a beta of 0.95.
About MJ Gleeson
