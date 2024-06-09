MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £192.44 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero bought 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £192.44 ($246.56).

MJ Gleeson Stock Down 0.2 %

GLE opened at GBX 565 ($7.24) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 344.50 ($4.41) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 522.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 497.88. The company has a market capitalization of £329.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,948.28 and a beta of 0.95.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

