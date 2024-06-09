Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 0.5 %

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $509.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.64.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

