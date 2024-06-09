Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,256.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,256.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,438.58 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,348.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,256.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

