MetFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $372,575.35 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 72.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. MetFi has a market cap of $40.90 million and $372,575.35 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetFi

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.36730287 USD and is up 8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $679,362.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

