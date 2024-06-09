Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Merus by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Merus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

