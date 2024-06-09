Medifast, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Medifast in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of MED opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. Medifast has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $109.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

