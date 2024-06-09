Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,489. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.