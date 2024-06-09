Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.87. 430,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,634. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $589.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.