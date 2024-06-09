MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stake Decreased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,571 shares during the period. MAG Silver accounts for about 2.9% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 3.00% of MAG Silver worth $32,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 23.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $12.63. 750,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,963. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

