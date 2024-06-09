Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.86 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.49 and its 200-day moving average is $422.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.