Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of LUCD opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,576.60% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

