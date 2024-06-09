Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,498 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,861. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.45 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

