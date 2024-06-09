Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $23.99 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 10,852,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,292,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.