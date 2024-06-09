Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.00. The stock had a trading volume of 898,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.14. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $264.14.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,077 shares of company stock worth $2,594,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

