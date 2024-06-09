Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Lifted to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACFree Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

