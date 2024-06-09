Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $430.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

