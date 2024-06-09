Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 830,719 shares of company stock worth $18,426,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $24,325,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 270,870 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.