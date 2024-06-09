Kujira (KUJI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $340,798.92

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00001883 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $143.09 million and $340,798.92 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kujira has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.32556151 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $545,767.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

