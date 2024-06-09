Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

KNX opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

