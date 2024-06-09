Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $379,707,253. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. 5,701,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,255. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

