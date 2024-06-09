Kava Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $697.70 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00046922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,227 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

