Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 32,496 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IES Price Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $128.15 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on IESC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in IES by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in IES by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in IES by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.