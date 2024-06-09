Jefferies Financial Group Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$121.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$123.00 to C$121.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NA. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$115.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$117.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$113.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.25. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$118.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.